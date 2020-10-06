‘Incredible numbers’: Nearly 1,000 cast ballots on 1st day of Doña Ana County early voting

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At least 990 people waited in line to cast their ballots in-person at the Doña Ana County government center on the first day of early voting, according to clerk's office.

"We've seen incredible numbers," said Chief Deputy Doña Ana County Clerk Lindsey Bachman. "They were here before 8 a.m. Before the doors open, we had a line around the block."

Tuesday was also the last day to register to vote online in New Mexico. However, residents can continue to register to vote throughout October 31st at any early voting site.

"We just know that there's a lot of interest in participating this year, which is awesome," Bachman said.

Bachman told ABC-7 that there is a projected voter turnout of 70 percent nationwide in 2020. She said Doña Ana County received 26,000 applications for mail-in ballots.

"It's a very encouraging sign to see this many people," Bachman said.

With a potentially record-setting year for absentee ballots, New Mexico lawmakers changed the election code to allow absent ballot boards to begin counting on the Thursday before the election.

Bachman told ABC-7 the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office is fully staffed and prepared for Election Day.

"We're really confident that we can stay on top of the workload," Bachman said. "We've been doing it so far. It's just a matter of when those results get posted."

To have your absentee ballot counted, it must be in hand by Nov. 3. Bachman recommended mailing it by Oct. 27 or dropping it off at secure absentee ballot drop boxes, which are outside every early voting location.

Click here for everything you need to know about voting in Las Cruces during the pandemic, including alternate early voting locations, which open Oct. 17.

To track the status of your absentee ballot or view a sample ballot, visit NMVote.org.