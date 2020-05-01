Watch LIVE: White House holds press briefing without Trump

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- The White House press secretary was slated to hold a briefing Friday around noon MT.

Though the White House has not held an official coronavirus task force briefing all week, President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity at other scheduled appearances to take questions and applaud his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as a "spectacular job."

At the tail-end of a response to a question Thursday about the president's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner declaring the government's response to COVID-19 a "success story," Trump touted the U.S. death total, which has climbed past 60,000, as "very strong."

"Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong. We are very proud of the job we have done," he said in the East Room event on "protecting America's seniors."

Trump's push to reopen comes as the country's economy sees its largest decline since the Great Recession, unemployment claims break records and as a November presidential election approaches.