Caught on audio: Trump’s sister says he is a liar who can’t be trusted

Politics

Here's the secretly recorded audio from Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne.



"And his goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my God. I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories, the lack of preparation, the lying-- holy shit! But he's appealing to the base."

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump’s sister said her brother has 'no principles', 'you can't trust him' and he has been 'lying' throughout his presidency, according to secret audio recordings made by the president's niece and obtained Saturday by the Washington Post.

“Donald‘s out for Donald. Period,” his sister also said on the recordings.

Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry slammed the president for his 'phoniness' and called him 'cruel' over his controversial migrant policies where thousands of children were separated from their families and held in detention centers.

It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel,' she is heard saying in the recordings, according to the Post.

The president's older sister also dismissed Trump's intelligence saying 'he doesn't read', said he did 'accomplish [his five bankruptcies] all by his self' and doubled down on claims the president paid someone to take his SATs.

The judge made her comments a couple years ago to estranged niece Mary Trump, who secretly recorded the conversation with her aunt.

Mart Trump recently published the New York Times best-selling tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary Trump provided The Post with 15 hours of “face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019,” the paper reported. “She provided The Post with previously unreleased transcripts and audio excerpts, which include exchanges that are not in her book.”