White House official says up to 20 Republicans expected to vote to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC -- A White House official said they expect as many as 20 or more Republicans to vote for impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, though they did not have a firm figure.

Another GOP source close to the situation told CNN to expect between 10 and 25 House GOP members to defect from President Trump, and vote for the article of impeachment.

The source noted that there is a lot of uncertainty as to how the final vote will break down, and Trump advisers are reminding lawmakers how popular Trump remains in the party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking GOP leader in the House, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. John Katko all publicly announced Tuesday that they would vote to impeach Trump.

The House planned to vote on the article of impeachment on Wednesday.