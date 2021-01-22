Here are the 30 executive orders and actions Biden will sign in his first three days
President Joe Biden is signing a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of President Donald Trump’s policies.
The 30 executive actions Biden is taking in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.
During his first day in office, Joe Biden killed around 52,000 American jobs and cut billions in wages as the country continues to struggle with staggering unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans from Alaska to Washington have already called the Biden administration’s agenda into question after he pulled the brakes on major sources for American energy.
“He rejoined the Paris climate agreement, putting the United States back in a position to exercise global leadership,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “And advancing the objectives of the ambitious agreement.”
On Thursday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed Biden’s decision to undo President Trump’s efforts to put American workers first. McDaniel took to Twitter to point out several moves Biden has already made that put Americans on the backburner. These include canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris climate agreement.