Deanna Maldonado-Rocha announces candidacy for El Paso City Rep. District 3

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deanna Maldonado-Rocha is running for City Representative in District 3 this November.

Maldonado-Rocha says her priorities are infrastructure, public safety, economic growth, affordability and equity, and community engagement.

"My campaign is centered around reducing inefficiencies, investing in public safety and streets, and actively advocating for the needs of District 3 residents,” Maldonado-Rocha said. “I eagerly anticipate engaging with voters and listening to their ideas and concerns. Together, we can create positive change, strengthen our community, and ensure a brighter future for El Paso.”

Maldonado-Rocha holds an MBA in Global Management from the University of Phoenix and works at AT&T. She says she has participated in City Council meetings for the last three years.

The sign up deadline for district 3 is in August. The election is happening November 5, 2024.