Skip to Content
Politics

Former Border Patrol agent and security advisor from El Paso weighs in on Trump assassination attempt

Xinhua
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People from across the U.S. and the world have been weighing in on the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life Saturday.

Now, an El Pasoan and former border patrol agent is speaking out.

Freddy Medina is a former border patrol agent, and is well-versed in diplomatic security.

He recently opened a security and training company based in El Paso that is still being set up.

He has previously worked closely with high-profile politicians like Ted Cruz.

ABC-7 spoke with Medina to better understand security measures taken for high-profile individuals, such as U.S. politicians.

Tune into ABC-7 at 5 and 6 Monday evening for Medina's expertise, and advice following Saturday's assassination attempt.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content