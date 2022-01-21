House January 6 committee now has all the White House records Trump tried to block



CNN

By Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6 has received all 700-plus pages from the National Archives that former President Donald Trump had tried to block the panel from receiving.

A spokesperson for the National Archives told CNN, “Yesterday evening NARA provided the Select Committee with all the records at issue in the litigation.”

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the panel to receive these documents earlier this week.

The Archives said in a court filing in October that the records Trump wanted to keep secret include handwritten memos from his chief of staff about January 6, call logs of the then-President and former Vice President Mike Pence and White House visitor records.

The panel is also hoping to receive from the Archives never before seen drafts of videos Trump made on January 6 before releasing the final video calling on his supporters to leave the Capitol.

A committee source would not share what was in the tranche of documents the panel has received.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.