Four prominent previously pro-Trump GOP women to make the case against him in battleground Pennsylvania

By Jake Tapper, CNN

(CNN) — Former House GOP conference chair Liz Cheney and former Trump White House aides Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews will make the case against the reelection of former President Donald Trump in a fireside chat in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, next week, CNN has exclusively learned.

The event will follow Cheney’s expected Thursday appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, another critical swing state.

Cheney, Hutchinson and Matthews have endorsed Harris. Griffin, a CNN political commentator, has not, though she often uses her platforms on CNN and on “The View” to warn of the peril she sees in a second Trump term.

The October 9 event will be hosted by the group Democracy First in one of the all-important “collar counties” outside Philadelphia, in one of the most competitive battlegrounds of the 2024 presidential election. A source involved told CNN the four women will “offer a warning about the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy and the rule of law,” making the case about “the need for independents, moderates, and Republicans to stop him from getting back in office.”

The event is likely the first of many with the four GOP women to be held in battleground states. It is not an official event for the Harris-Walz campaign.

