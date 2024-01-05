Former New Mexico State Senator Mary Jane Garcia dies

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State Senator Mary Jane Garcia died Friday, January 5, 2024, according to a statement issued by Dona Ana County on behalf of Garcia's family.

Garcia represented New Mexico District 36 for 24 years, including time as the Majority Whip. In addition to her political work, Garcia worked with the Red Cross as a private contractor during the Vietnam War. She also co-owned and managed the Billy the Kid's Gift Shop in Mesilla and Victoria's Lounge in Las Cruces.

"As a state senator, former Senator Garcia fought for the protection of children and families, introducing and passing Megan's Law, the Deadly Child Abuse Act, the Family Violence Act, and the Missing Children's Act," the county's announcement explained. "Her community service extended across many areas of advocacy to include at-risk youth programs, animal rights, border health issues, education, historic preservation projects, human trafficking, subdivision, and welfare reform."