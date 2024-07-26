El Pasoans report seeing a bright light in the sky, describing it as a possible meteor sighting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans report seeing a bright light in the sky, with some saying it's a meteor. Daniel Paulus, is one of the many El Pasoans that experienced this rare sighting and here's how he describes it: "It was a myriad of colors. A friend of mine said, I think it's a meteor. I was like, what? So I pulled out my phone and started filming and sure enough, it started getting brighter and brighter. It started kind of breaking up. And yeah, I'm pretty sure it was a meteor shower. It was pretty crazy seeing this, you know, in person." Paulus says it's one of those things you only see on television, but you never thought you'd actually experience in person.

