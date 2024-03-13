Skip to Content
New Mexico Politics

Republican Kimberly Skaggs running for 36th New Mexico state house seat

Kimberly Skaggs for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Republican Kimberly Skaggs is running against incumbent Nathan Smalls for his New Mexico House of Representatives seat. The election is in November.

The mother and business owner says she is a lifelong New Mexican who is looking to build "safe streets, better schools, healthier families, and a stronger economy.”

Small has held the 36th District seat since 2017. He serves on several state house committees.

Skaggs also ran for this seat in 2022.

