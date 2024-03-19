Las Cruces narrows down city manager search to three candidates

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces City Council will interview three candidates for city manager in a closed session tomorrow.

City Council released the names of the three candidates Tuesday. They are Assistant City Manager Sonya Delgado, Director of Public Works David Sedillo, and Assistant City Manager Ikani Taumoepeau. City Council selected the three finalists from a pool of nine in a meeting Monday.

"Councilors chose to select the new City Manager from qualified applicants already employed by the City of Las Cruces," officials explained Tuesday.

Current City Manager Ifo Pili announced his resignation in February. He'll be taking a position in Utah. Pili had served Las Cruces as city manager since September 2020. He is staying with the city through the end of March.

"A [final] decision by City Council will be made during an open meeting sometime after the March 20 interviews are completed," city officials stated.