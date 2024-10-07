Gov. announces death of former New Mexico State Senator John Arthur Smith

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State Senator John Arthur Smith has died. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement on Smith's passing Monday, calling him an extraordinary public servant and cherished colleague.

"Senator Smith was committed to fiscal responsibility while consistently aiming to improve quality of life for all New Mexicans," Governor Lujan Grisham explained. "His leadership of the Senate Finance Committee helped put the state on sound financial footing and earned respect from colleagues across the political spectrum. Senator was not only a masterful legislator; he was kind and honest. He provided an example of ethical and decent conduct that all elected officials, including those in Washington, D.C., would be wise to follow."

The state will lower flags to honor Senator Smith. The Governor's Office will announce the dates soon.

Smith served as state senator for District 35, representing parts of Dona Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties from 1989 to 2020.