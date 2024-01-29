El Paso’s Interim City Manager will not seek position permanently
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Interim El Paso City Manager Cary Westin will not seek the position permanently.
Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council will look to hire an executive recruitment service and start the city manager search soon.
Westin has served as interim city manager since 2023 when former City Manager Tommy Gonzalez parted ways with the position.
“Col. Westin has done an exemplary job as Interim City Manager," said Mayor Oscar Leeser. "He has demonstrated skillful leadership on multiple fronts in a very short timeframe: from his innovative strategies in working with us to pass a no-new-revenue tax rate, to his positive and unifying direction of the city team, and his strategic and vigilant management of federal resources, just to name a few. He is a thoughtful leader who provided a steady hand that enabled us to accomplish great things in this interim period. While I am disappointed that he has chosen not to pursue the possibility of a permanent role, I am happy to inform the community that he has agreed to stay on until a permanent City Manager is named."
Westin also made the following statement, provided by the City of El Paso.
“The City of El Paso is in a very significant point in its progress. We have grown tremendously, we have had many successes, and we are on the brink of even greater development. It has been the honor of my life to have been selected by Mayor Oscar Leeser and this City Council to work with them and our amazing city team in this role. I am proud to have been able to implement some of the wonderful things we have been able to do together. But at this juncture, it is important that the next City Manager be able to fully commit to the goals we will soon identify for the next phase of the city’s strategic plan – and to the length of time they will require. After careful consideration, and in consultation with my family, I would not be able to do so to the extent that the leadership, the team, and this city deserve. I am very grateful to Mayor Oscar Leeser for his incredible leadership and friendship, to the City Council for their confidence, and to the extraordinary city team that rallied towards our goals. I look forward to our continued work in the months ahead.”Col. Cary Westin