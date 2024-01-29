El Paso’s Interim City Manager will not seek position permanently

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Interim El Paso City Manager Cary Westin will not seek the position permanently.

Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council will look to hire an executive recruitment service and start the city manager search soon.

Westin has served as interim city manager since 2023 when former City Manager Tommy Gonzalez parted ways with the position.

“Col. Westin has done an exemplary job as Interim City Manager," said Mayor Oscar Leeser. "He has demonstrated skillful leadership on multiple fronts in a very short timeframe: from his innovative strategies in working with us to pass a no-new-revenue tax rate, to his positive and unifying direction of the city team, and his strategic and vigilant management of federal resources, just to name a few. He is a thoughtful leader who provided a steady hand that enabled us to accomplish great things in this interim period. While I am disappointed that he has chosen not to pursue the possibility of a permanent role, I am happy to inform the community that he has agreed to stay on until a permanent City Manager is named."

Westin also made the following statement, provided by the City of El Paso.