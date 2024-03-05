Live Updates: Election night in El Paso

Update (8:26 p.m.): ABC-7 has teams at election night watch parties across El Paso.

Watch party for Vince Perez District Attorney campaign

Watch party for Norma Chavez

Update (8:02 p.m.): James Montoya is leading the El Paso District Attorney Democratic primary.

Update (7:53 p.m.): Vince Perez is leading the field in the Texas State Rep. Dist. 77 Democratic primary.

Christi Craddick has the lead in the Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commissioner.

Brian Walker is leading early in the Republic race for Texas Justice Supreme Ct. 4.

Early results in the Republican primary for Texas Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals shows David J. Schenck in the lead.

Gina Park is leading the Republican field for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals 7, while Lee Finley is in the lead in the Republican primary for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals 8.

Update (7:50 p.m.): Katherine Culbert has the early lead in the Texas Railroad Commissioner Democratic Primary.

Randy Sarosdy has an approximately 900 vote lead in the Texas Justice Supreme Ct. 2 Democratic primary, while Bonnie Lee Goldstein is leading in the Justice Supreme Ct. 6 Democratic race.

Update (7:46 p.m.): Veronica Escobar is the projected winner of the U.S. Rep. Texas Dist. 23 Democratic primary.

Update (7:40 p.m.): New results show Tony Gonzales with 49% of the vote in the race to become the Republican U.S. Rep. Texas District 23 candidate.

Early results in the Republican primary for Texas State Rep. District 74 show Robert Garza and McLeon tied with 50% of the vote each.

Update (7:34 p.m.): Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has taken an early lead in the race for the Democratic U.S. Rep. District 16 primary.

Colin Allred has the early lead in the race to become the Texas Democratic senate candidate.

In the race to become the Democratic U.S. Rep. Texas District 23 candidate, S. Limon has an early lead over Lee Bausinger.

Early voting results show Christina Sanchez with an early lead over Sergio A. Saldivar in the race for El Paso County Attorney.

Jackie Arroyo-Butler has the early lead in the El Paso Commissioner Pct. 1 race.

Iliana Holguin is in the lead in the race for El Paso Commissioner Pct. 3.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early results show that Oscar Ugarte has taken an early lead in the race to become the Democratic candidate for El Paso County Sheriff.

In the race for Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump is projected to take the win in Texas. Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic nomination in Texas.

Ted Cruz is the projected winner of the Republican primary for Texas senator.