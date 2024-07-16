Texas sending law enforcement personnel to RNC following Trump assassination attempt

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott has deployed law enforcement personnel from several local Texas agencies to support safety measures at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

27 personnel from the Austin Police Department, 13 from the Dallas Police Department, 46 from the Fort Worth Police Department, and 19 from the McAllen Police Department have been deployed.

"As the nation continues to process the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and grieve the tragic loss of innocent life, now more than ever, it is critical that we stand together to protect our fellow Americans against those who wish us harm," said Governor Abbott. "Texas has deployed law enforcement personnel to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to ensure there are ample security resources present to safeguard attendees. I thank the over 100 members of law enforcement who are dedicating a week of service to their fellow Americans in Wisconsin. Texas will always step up to ensure law and order and protect Americans."

Former President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt at a campaign rally Saturday. He made his first public appearance following the attempt on his life last night at the RNC.

The law enforcement personnel will be in Wisconsin for a week and will return June 19, 2024. They were deployed under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a state-to-state mutual aid system.