El Paso native Laneah Bryan holds first-ever girls high school flag football camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin grad Laneah Bryan held her first-ever girls high school flag football camp at El Paso High School on Saturday ahead of the inaugural Region 19 female flag football Pilot Championship next week.

"Once I saw that they were announcing that girls flag footbal was going to be in the high schools, I knew I had to do something just to give back to the community," Bryan said. "I'm just here to help these girls develop and I'm super excited, it's been a great turnout, the girls are having a ton of fun and I look forward to continuing to do more stuff like this for my community."

The league will include 38 high school girls teams which will include eight school districts. The season will end in a tournament on May 19-23.

Ariel Blair, another El Paso native, was named to the initial roster for USA's flag football National team for the first time this year."

"Laneah and I kind of both started our journey by introducing flag football to each other," Blair said. "Being able to give back to the community and provide this opportunity for them, it's a beautiful thing to see."