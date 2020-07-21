Abbott ducks question about adviser’s remark that Trump is ‘bored’ with pandemic

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- In an interview with ABC-7 on Tuesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declined to directly address a remark by one of his advisers that was critical of President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adviser David Carney told the New York Times that "the president got bored with it," so Abbott regularly speaks with and directs his requests for any assistance to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Times article said Trump currently seems "less interested in the specific challenges the virus presents and is mostly just frustrated by the reality that it has not disappeared as he has predicted."

"Actually I spoke to the president for help on Sunday night, and he was very responsive," Abbott told ABC-7 when asked about Carney's comment, although he acknowledged that Pence is his main contact to go to at the White House.