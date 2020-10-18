Watch LIVE at 10:35 PM: El Paso mayoral debate on ABC-7 Xtra

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- With just a couple of weeks left before El Pasoans decide who will lead El Paso for the next four years, the candidates debate the issues on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition with host Saul Saenz.

Although there are six candidates vying for the position, four of those candidates are meeting head to head.

Incumbent, Mayor Dee Margo faces off with former mayor Oscar Leeser, attorney Veronica Carbajal and former city planner Carlos Gallinar.

The candidates are discussing issues from the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2012 quality of life bond project cost overruns, the use of certificates of obligation to finish those projects, and the future of Duranguito.