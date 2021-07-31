Willie Nelson, Beto O’Rourke rally with hundreds for voting rights at Texas Capitol

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas — County music legend Willie Nelson performed at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday for the conclusion of a "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march, ABC affiliate KVUE reported.

The 27-mile march started on Wednesday in Georgetown, Texas. Hundreds of marchers met at the Texas AFL-CIO building in Austin on Saturday morning to finish the trek to the state Capitol and hold a rally where Nelson performed.

Speakers at the rally included Luci Baines Johnson, the youngest daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Johnson told the crowd her father would be proud of what they were doing, as he had signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law almost 56 years ago. Meantime, O'Rourke told the rally-goers that they cannot give up and need to push forward to fight for voting rights; he called Texas the "hardest state in the nation in which to vote."

Nelson weighed in by issuing the following statement explaining why he chose to perform at the event:

“It is important that we ensure the right for EVERY American to vote and vote safely. Laws making it more difficult for people to vote are Un-American & are intended to punish poor people, people of color, the elderly & disabled…why? If you can’t win by playing the rules, then it’s you & your platform – not everyone else’s ability to vote.”

The march and rally were led by the Poor People’s Campaign, Black Voters Matter and O’Rourke’s grassroots organization Powered By the People, among other groups.

It comes as the majority of Texas House and Senate Democrats remain in Washington, D.C., to break quorum during the state Legislature’s special session due to a controversial election reform and restrictions bill.