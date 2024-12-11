“I’m going to kill you”: El Paso City Rep.’s husband allegedly assaults staffer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jeremy Jordan, the husband of El Paso City Representative and former mayoral candidate Cassandra Hernandez, is facing an aggravated assault charge, according to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7.

Court documents state that Jordan allegedly assaulted Rafael Alvarado, 33, at a home owned by Hernandez on October 22, 2024, one day after early voting began for the 2024 General Election.

At that time, Hernandez was actively running to become El Paso's next mayor. She came in third place and has since voiced her support for Renard Johnson.

According to Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokesperson for the City of El Paso, Alvarado is employed by the city as a legislative aid for Hernandez.

According to the criminal complaint, Alvarado explained to investigators that he arrived at Hernandez's house that Tuesday afternoon to help her prepare for a scheduled interview. Later that afternoon, court documents state Hernandez and Alvarado were "phone banking" in the backyard when Hernandez became alarmed.

Court documents show Hernandez told Alvarado to go into the apartment located on her property, having just spotted Jordan walking toward them with an "angered look on his face."

Hernandez later told investigators that she was in her "undergarments" and that Alvarado was in a "robe and boxer briefs" when Jordan arrived at the house, court documents state.

Court documents report that Alvarado hid in the apartment's bathroom and shut the door. Investigators say that Jordan then broke through the door, pushed Alvarado to the floor, and punched Alvarado's face "repeatedly."

"I am going to kill you," Alvarado later reported hearing Jordan yell at him. Court documents state that Hernandez then tried to separate Jordan and Alvarado, yelling at Jordan to stop and injuring her left arm on the shower wall in the process.

Investigators say Jordan left the home, but returned and as Alvarado was looking for his phone to call 911, Jordan was holding a piece of broken glass in a "threatening manner," court records show.

After the altercation, Hernandez drove Alvarado to UMC East and the pair sought out help from police, court records state.

Investigators say that Alvarado suffered several injuries, including a concussion, cut to his left cheek, injuries to the left part of his head, neck, back, and left hand.

According to court documents, Hernandez told investigators that she believes Jordan was angry because he found her and Alvarado in their undergarments.

Jordan told investigators that he had acted in self-defense, but did not provide them with any other details, according to records. He also told investigators "that there was much more to the story," and that he would like to provide them with a statement after meeting with his attorney.

ABC-7 has reached out to Hernandez, Alvarado and Jordan about the alleged events in the criminal complaint affidavit.

The only response received so far was from Jordan's attorney, Luis Yañez.

In a phone call with ABC-7, Yañez said that he and his client dispute the account in the affidavit, calling it factually incorrect. He said that Jordan is actually the victim here, and that he was acting in self defense.

"His (Jordan's) actions are all covered by the penal code," Yañez said. "He hasn't done anything wrong or anything illegal. And what he's being accused of, those are just allegations that will not be proven in court."

ABC-7 has also reached out to Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokesperson for the El Paso, to see if the city is investigating Rep. Hernandez and Alvarado regarding this alleged incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, no response has been received.

ABC-7 has previously reported on a divorce case filed by Jordan in February 2024 and a City Ethics Commission finding in July 2023 that resulted in Hernandez receiving a letter of reprimand over her use of a city-issued gas card. An auditor had been looking into several possible violations, including Jordan's possible use of Hernandez's tax payer-funded gas card.