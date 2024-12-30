Rep. Joe Moody named Texan of the Year by Dallas Morning News

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Morning News has named Rep. Joe Moody, who represents El Paso, a co-honoree of its 2024 Texan of the Year award.

The publication awarded Moody and fellow Rep. Jeff Leach for their work that "saves lives and demands truths." The pair have worked together to postpone the execution of Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson.

Moody and Leach attempted to delay the execution by requesting that judge allow Roberson to appear before a legislative committee.

In its web article announcing the awardees, The Dallas Morning News described Moody and Leach's efforts as attempting to "bring a better balance of justice to the state of Texas." The publication also credited the pair with helping preserve the lives of Bobby Moore, Rodney Reed, Melissa Lucio, and Jeff Wood.

"For their long work on behalf of criminal justice reform and especially for their sacrifices and tireless efforts to spare the life of Robert Roberson this year, Jeff Leach and Joe Moody are our 2024 Texans of the Year."