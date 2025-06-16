Congresswoman Escobar says her name was on list of targets compiled by man accused of shooting Minnesota lawmakers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar just released a statement on Vance Boelter, the man accused shooting Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota Saturday, stating that Capitol Police informed her that her name appeared on Boelter's list of targets.

In her statement, Escobar framed Boelter's actions in the larger context of national politics at the moment. She also brought up the man who pointed a gun at protestors in El Paso, the protestors shot in Utah, and the car the drove through protests in Virginia.

Read through Escobar's complete statement below: