Congresswoman Escobar says her name was on list of targets compiled by man accused of shooting Minnesota lawmakers
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar just released a statement on Vance Boelter, the man accused shooting Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota Saturday, stating that Capitol Police informed her that her name appeared on Boelter's list of targets.
In her statement, Escobar framed Boelter's actions in the larger context of national politics at the moment. She also brought up the man who pointed a gun at protestors in El Paso, the protestors shot in Utah, and the car the drove through protests in Virginia.
Read through Escobar's complete statement below:
“Sunday morning, I was notified by Capitol Police that I was one of the names on the Minnesota shooter’s list of targets.
This was only a day after protestors were shot in Utah, an extremist drove a car into protests in Virginia, credible threats were made against state lawmakers in Austin, and a man pointed a gun at protestors here in El Paso.
All of these instances are jarring reminders that right-wing extremism has a foothold in our country. Politically motivated violence, and violence of any kind, have no place in our democracy and we all have a role to play in moving our country toward healing.
In the same breath, I am immensely grateful to the millions of people who showed up to peacefully protest - you are the very best of our country and give me so much hope. We will not be silenced or forced to live in fear; there are so many more opposed to fascism than in support of it.
My heart is with the family of Melissa and Mark Hortman and for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman.”
