State Rep. Vince Perez says Texas DPS vehicles showed up at his house looking for him

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative Vince Perez, who represents part of El Paso, told ABC-7 that six marked Texas DPS vehicles showed up to his neighborhood last Friday, stretching the length of the street and worrying his neighbors.

Perez is one of several Democrats who left the state last week in an effort to break the quorum in the Texas House of Representative as Republicans push forward a newly-redesigned congressional district map.

"There are many members here who have also had a similar showing of law enforcement in their homes and neighborhoods," said State Rep. Perez. "Showing this level of force is intended to intimidate those of us who have chosen to take a stand against these maps; but again, they're also using this as leverage."

"What the government is trying to do is rack up a tab, using taxpayer resources to use this as leverage to get us out of office if we don't pay up when we return," State Rep. Perez added.

ABC-7 reported last Friday, State Rep. Claudia Ordaz also said a DPS officer showed up to a family member's house looking for her.

ABC-7 reached out to Texas DPS for comment; the Media and Communications Office said they received the request and are processing it.