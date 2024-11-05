Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in ‘Baywatch’ for Halloween video asking viewers to vote

NEW YORK (AP) — In a new video posted early Election Day, Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in the television program “Baywatch” – red one-piece swimsuit and all – and asks viewers to vote. In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, set to most of “Bodyguard,” a four-minute cut from her 2024 country album “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé cosplays as Anderson’s character before concluding with a simple message, written in white text: “Vote.” At a Donald Trump rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night, the former president spoke dismissively about Beyoncé’s appearance at a Kamala Harris event in Houston last month, drawing boos for the megastar from his supporters. Beyoncé did not perform at the Harris rally, but she gave a moving speech, met by cheers.

