Figures and Dobson are in a heated battle for a redrawn Alabama House district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters are deciding who will represent a congressional district redrawn after a lengthy redistricting battle. Democrat Shomari Figures is a former top aide to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. He faces Republican Caroleene Dobson, an attorney and political newcomer. Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District was reshaped last year after a federal court ruled the state had illegally diluted the influence of Black voters. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had rated the reshaped district as “likely Democrat” but both campaigns stressed it is a competitive race. Democrats are eying a rare opportunity to pick up a seat in the Deep South.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.