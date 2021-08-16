Creative Titans share autographs with fans at open practice

ap-national-sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ongoing construction at the Tennessee headquarters has prevented the Titans from having fans watch any of their practices so far during training camp. Protocols for operating during the pandemic limited how close the Titans could get to fans Monday at Nissan Stadium in the one open practice of camp. So the Titans improvised. They autographed mini-footballs, loaded them into plastic bins and had everyone take a few to toss into the stands to fans. Ryan Tannehill chucked several to the 6,925 fans. Coach Mike Vrabel thanked the fans for coming out and explained the protocols prevented them from signing jerseys, posters or balls.