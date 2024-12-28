BYU stymies Sanders, Hunter in 36-14 victory over Colorado in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- L.J. Martin rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Retzlaff passed for 151 yards, and No. 17 BYU beat 20th-ranked Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night.

“Understanding that they have great players on the other side of the field,” Martin said. “Just knowing the stage is set for us to go out there and try to show (what they can do). No one expected us to win or dominate like we did.”

BYU (11-2, No. 17 CFP) scored in every quarter in rolling to its second straight bowl victory and third in its past four appearances after failing to advance last season.

“It started back in January,” Cougars center Connor Pay said. “Not playing in a bowl game is a bad taste in your mouth. You want to change that. That brings a grit and a fire to our offseason. That’s where it began.”

Colorado (9-4, No. 23 CFP) was held to 210 total yards with only two net yards rushing. The Buffaloes had 90 yards in the fourth quarter with the Cougars leading by 29 points.

“We started to identify and we started with the rhythm of things, but we just wasn’t connecting overall,” Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said. “That’s what stopped us overall, was ourselves.”

Sanders was sacked three times and threw two interceptions before a sellout crowd of 64,261. He threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of 23 passes.

The Cougars gave 17 different looks defensively in the first half in an effort to confuse Sanders and the Buffaloes’ prolific passing game.

“We had guys flying in from every angle putting pressure on the quarterback,” BYU defensive end Tyler Batty said. “I don’t necessarily envy Shedeur in that situation, not knowing where the blitz is coming from. Lot of credit to (defensive coordinator) Jay Hill and really proud of our defense.”

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter had four receptions for 106 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown from Sanders with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker had eight tackles, including four solo and one for a loss, and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

Glasker was named the Defensive MVP and Martin the Offensive MVP.

Colorado’s offensive struggles started early.

The Buffaloes failed to convert on fourth-and-1 at the Cougars 49-yard line when Sanders’ pass to Will Sheppard fell incomplete.

BYU then marched 52 yards for its first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Martin with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cougars sophomore Parker Kingston returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown to put BYU up 17-0 with 5:32 left in the first half.

The Buffaloes were shut out in the first half while being limited to 61 total yards, including minus-9 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“BYU, they’re well-coached,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “They did a phenomenal job running the football. Special teams kicked our butts and we couldn’t do nothing offensively much at all.”

Sione I. Moa added a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Cougars.

Will Ferrin kicked field goals of 51 and 54 yards for BYU.

Takeaways

BYU: Kingston returned three punts for 82 yards, including the first-half touchdown. He also had one reception for 24 yards and threw an incompletion that tipped off the fingers of tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase.

Colorado: The Buffaloes entered averaging 34.5 points per game, which was 22nd in the nation, but struggled against the Cougars.

Up next

BYU opens its 2025 schedule at home against Portland State. Colorado starts at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.