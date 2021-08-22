Olympians need record-setting set in Manhattan Beach Open

ap-national-sports

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Beach volleyball Olympians Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil went deep into extra points to earn a record-setting quarterfinal victory at the Manhattan Beach Open. The two Tokyo Olympians beat Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss 39-37 in the longest set in the history of the AVP tour. Sets are normally up to 21, but teams must win by two points. The previous high on the domestic tour was 35-33. Klaes and Sponcil won on the 14th set point and then took the second set 21-15. They lost in the semifinals to Olympic gold medalists and eventual Manhattan Beach champions April Ross and Alix Klineman.