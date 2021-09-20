Sánchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

ap-national-sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez rebounded from poor defensive play with a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and the New York Yankees gained in the AL wild-card race with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie A.J. Alexy with his 22nd home run. The Yankees built a 4-0 lead before the Rangers closed the gap in a three-run fifth against Nestor Cortes. New York moved within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card and with 11 games left is two back of Boston, the league’s wild-card leader. The Yankees had lost 15 of 22 following a 13-game winning streak.