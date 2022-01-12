Pavelski has 5 points in Stars’ 5-2 win over Kraken

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and three assists as the Dallas Stars beat Seattle 5-2. It was the first five-point game ever for the 37-year-old Pavelski, and came in the first meeting between the Stars and the expansion Kraken. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists for the Stars, and Jason Robertson extended his NHL-best home point streak to 11 games. Dallas has won its last five home games. Jared McCann had his team-leading 15th goal for the Kraken and also assisted on Calle Jarnkrok’s power-play goal.