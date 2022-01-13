Valieva leads women’s short program at Euro figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Kamila Valieva broke her own world-best score in the women’s short program to take the lead at the European figure skating championships. Valieva landed four triple jumps and scored 90.45 points to lead by 14. The 15-year-old Russian is widely considered to be a favorite for the Olympic title next month. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium took a surprise second place with 76.25 points to stop the Russians from taking the top three spots. Alexandrova Trusova is in third place with 75.13 points after recovering from a fall on her opening triple axel. Anna Shcherbakova scored 69.05 points for fourth.