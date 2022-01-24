Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113. Graham went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep.Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram was sidelined by a right ankle sprain while Pacers top scorer Domantas Sabonis was out with a left ankle sprain. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Pacers rookie Duane Washington Jr. hit a career-best seven 3s for a career-high 21 points.