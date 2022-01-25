Aho’s 2nd goal in OT lifts Hurricanes over Golden Knights

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights after blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation. Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 57 seconds apart in the second period and Aho had a power-play goal in the third for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov’s second assist of the game came on the winning goal. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games. Nolan Patrick had a goal and an assist, and Brett Howden and Nicolas Hague also scored for the Golden Knights, who were coming off a 1-0 victory Monday night at Washington. Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.