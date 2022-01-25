Castaneda, Freeman lift Akron over Cent. Michigan 60-56

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman scored 16 points apiece as Akron narrowly defeated Central Michigan 60-56. Ali Ali added 15 points for the Zips (13-5, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Freeman also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Central Michigan scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (2-13, 1-3). Ralph Bissainthe added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nicolas Pavrette had four blocks.