Hot shooting in second half gets Pitt past Syracuse, 64-53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as Pittsburgh shot 50% after halftime to beat Syracuse 64-53. Pitt (8-12, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game skid, using a 17-6 run that included three 3-pointers for a 56-46 lead with 3:52 remaining. Joe Girard made just one basket in the game, a 3-pointer, that pulled Syracuse to 60-53 with 36 seconds left. The Panthers were 13 of 26 from the floor and 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half. Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, and was the only one to score in double figures for Syracuse (9-11, 3-6).