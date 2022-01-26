Canucks hire Swedish-born Patrik Allvin as general manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired Patrik Allvin as general manager. Allvin was assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins for just over a year and becomes the 12th GM in Canucks history. He’s the first Swede to be a general manager in the NHL. The 47-year-old Allvin had been with the Penguins for the past 16 seasons and was director of amateur scouting before he was promoted. The move to Vancouver reunites Allvin with Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, who served as Pittsburgh GM from 2014-2021.