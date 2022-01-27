Barty ends drought by making Australian Open final, 1 to go

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty ended a long drought by reaching the Australian Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over unseeded Madison Keys. She still has one to go. Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the singles final of her home Grand Slam tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. No Australian has won the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty had conceded only 17 games on her way to the semifinals and continued her strong form with a 62-minute win over 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys. Barty will next play Saturday against either 2020 French Open champion Iga Switek or 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.