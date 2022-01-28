Simons, Portland hand Houston another home loss, 125-110

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum had 26 and the Portland Trail Blazers handed Houston its franchise-record 10th straight home loss, beating the Rockets 125-110. Jusuf Nurkic had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which had dropped two in a row. Norman Powell finished with 16 points. It was Houston’s third straight loss overall. According to STATS, the Rockets became the first team in NBA history to drop 10 straight home games by nine or more points.