Scam Alert: Dona Ana County resident receiving false bench warrants

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Dona Ana County Clerk's Office is warning the public of a new scam.

Scammers are targeting people through photo messages and phone calls, falsely alerting them to purported bench warrants and demanding payment for fake legal violations.

"The photo suggests that immediate payment is required to prevent arrest," a county spokesperson explained. "Additionally, some residents have reported receiving phone calls from individuals impersonating law enforcement officers, threatening to come to their homes for an arrest if payment is not made."

The scam notices also include what the county describes as a false signature from Dona Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin.

“This is a fraudulent attempt to deceive and intimidate residents into paying money under false pretenses,” said López Askin. “No one should respond to these messages or send money. If you receive a similar communication, please report it immediately.”

The Sheriff's Office says it does not issue warrants in this way, officials say. Residents should report the scam to the sheriff’s office at 575-525-1911 or through the district court at 575-523-8200 if contacted.