Anderson makes 27 saves in return as Sabres top Coyotes 3-1

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 27 saves in his return from the injured list and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1. Kyle Okposo, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch scored to support Anderson in his first game since Nov. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a loss to San Jose. Anderson lost his bid for his 44th career shutout when Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play at 11:30 of the third period. The Sabres played without All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forwards Rasmus Asplund and Viktor Olofsson, who were placed in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive before the afternoon skate. Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who have lost five in a row.