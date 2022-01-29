No. 7 UCLA beats Stanford 66-43 for 6th straight win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 16 points and No. 7 UCLA stymied Stanford’s shooters in a 66-43 victory. The Bruins regained sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with an 8-1 record. They improved to 16-2 overall with their sixth straight win. Jake Kyman added a season-high 15 points for UCLA, which was missing leading scorer Johnny Juzang. He’s in COVID-19 protocols. Stanford fell to 12-7 overall and 5-4 in the Pac-12. Isa Silva led the Cardinal with eight points off the bench.