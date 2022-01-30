Towns scores 31 in Wolves’ win over Jazz; Ingles injured

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106. Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench for Minnesota by going a perfect 9-of-9 shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Mike Conley 22 for Utah, which lost its fifth straight. Utah veteran forward Joe Ingles exited the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury. Utah also was without coach Quin Snyder because he is in the league’s health and safety protocols.