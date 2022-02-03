Egypt beats Cameroon, will play Senegal in African Cup final

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will be facing off as rivals for the African Cup of Nations title. Salah didn’t even get a chance to take a penalty for Egypt in a 3-1 semifinal shootout win over Cameroon on Thursday after the hosts failed to score three times from the spot. It was Clinton N’Jie’s miss that secured Egypt’s progress after the seven-time African champions scored their first three penalties. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes with the biggest flashpoint coming toward the end of regulation time when Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was sent off.