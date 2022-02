HOUSTON — Max Fiedler had 22 points as Rice beat UTSA 91-78. Carl Pierre had 19 points for Rice (13-8, 6-4 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 16 points. Quincy Olivari had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Germany had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Roadrunners (8-15, 1-9). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 15 points. Darius McNeill had 12 points.