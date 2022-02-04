Collins has triumphant return, Spurs beat Rockets 131-104

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs punctuated Zach Collins’ return from a nearly two-year absence with a 131-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Collins had 10 points to help San Antonio snap a three-game skid. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star had not played an NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020, with the Portland Trail Blazers. He had two operations on his left foot over the 10 months and signed with the Spurs in the offseason. Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray had 17 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals a day after being left off the All-Star Game reserve squad. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Christopher had 23 points for Houston.