Hojgaard shoots 64 to take 3-shot lead at UAE tournament

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship. Hojgaard shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday, birdieing five of his last six holes. The 20-year-old Dane is seeking his second DP World Tour title. Hojgaard is at 20-under 196. David Law is his nearest rival at 17 under. Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland also carded a 64 and was four shots off the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club. A further stroke back was South Africa’s Oliver Bekker at 15 under.