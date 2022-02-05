KHL to end season, go directly to playoffs after Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Kontinental Hockey League is calling off the rest of the regular season, citing coronavirus concerns surrounding players at the Olympics. The move is contingent on approval from the board of directors and Russian Hockey Federation. The Russia-based league will go straight to playoffs after a weeklong break. The Gagarin Cup playoffs are set to begin on March 1. KHL President Alexei Morozov pointed out that there could be 120 KHL players competing in the Olympics. The top eight teams by points percentage in each conference make the playoffs. That means China-owned Kunlun Red Star are among those whose seasons are over.