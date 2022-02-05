Monaco beats Lyon to go 4th, St. Etienne moves off last spot

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — France forward Wissam Ben Yedder’s league-leading 14th goal helped Monaco beat Lyon 2-0 at home and move into fourth place in the French league. That would mean a Europa League spot next season. Ben Yedder set up midfielder Jean Lucas for a header in the third minute and Ben Yedder chipped over the goalkeeper in the 27th. In Sunday’s other game, struggling Saint-Etienne scored three late goals to beat Montpellier 3-1 and move off the bottom. Substitutes Romain Hamouma and Arnaud Nordin netted inside the last 10 minutes before forward Wahbi Khazri added the third goal in stoppage time. Forward Elye Wahi put Montpellier ahead in the 11th minute.